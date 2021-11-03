British-American singer, Alex Boyé, has recounted his childhood struggle with his studies

The Bend Not Break singer recalled being told he was stupid, dumb, and lacking in educational skills due to his inadequacies

Boyé is now paid to speak at schools, colleges, universities, and fortune 500 companies

British-American singer and dancer, Alex Boyé, has inspired people through his goosebumps-raising story about the difficulty with his studies as a child.

Growing up, he was told that he was stupid, dumb, and lacking in educational skills because of the difficulties he had with his studies.

Boyé has grown to become a respected artiste, using his story to empower others after overcoming his childhood inadequacies.

I was Told I was Stupid, Dumb, now I'm Paid to Speak at Universities - UK-born Singer Inspires Photo credit: Alex Boyé

Challenge with his studies

Recounting his story in a Facebook post, the Bend Not Break singer wrote:

''This was the boarding school I went to in England for seven years; set on 80 acres of beautiful evergreen East Anglian landscape. I don’t know who needs to hear this but; sometimes your grades don’t always give a true indication of your greatness.

I failed all my classes at boarding school, except art, and I barely scraped through that. No further education followed. I was so embarrassed and felt I had wasted seven years with nothing to show for it,'' he recalled.

Empowering others with his story

Boyé recounted that he was called names because of his academic insufficiencies but fast forward to today, ''I am being paid to speak at schools, colleges, universities, and fortune 500 companies.

''I am constantly being requested to speak to people who have way better grades on paper than me. Isn’t that crazy? Once I got over my inadequacy of being in these settings, I realised that I had life lessons that can inspire even the smartest people in the room; which was developed from simply getting up from my failures,'' he said.

Read the full post below:

Ghanaian Becomes Chartered Accountant

Meanwhile, Courage Kwasi Anani has triumphed through cycles of challenges to become a chartered accountant at the 37th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

Recalling his journey in a LinkedIn post, he revealed that his ''dream was nearly extinguished''.

''I took a look break,'' he said. And, this was due to extreme financial constraints, he said.

