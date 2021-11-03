A bricklayer identified as Innocent Amos Denavide escaped being trapped in the Ikoyi building that has claimed the lives of many

The young man took to social media to celebrate his victory over death and many congratulated him

Innocent shared photos of himself and the collapsed building on his LinkedIn page and expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life

A bricklayer who was one of those working in the 21-storey building that collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi area of Lagos, has celebrated escaping death.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, the man identified as Innocent Amos Denavide said he was working on the 12th floor of the building but stepped out to order for more plaster and sand because they exhausted their supply.

Amos Denavide escaped death in the Ikoyi building collapse. Photo credit: Amos Denavide/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In his words:

"I was working on floor number 12. I just stepped out to order for more plaster sand so we can continue our work cos we have exhausted the one give us in the morning. I was standing not far from the pillar that gave the cracking sound.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"I ran immediately away while the building came down. Still nursing my right ankle. Didn't know what happened to me there. It's affecting my right thigh as well. But I'm fine."

Sharing photos of himself and the collapsed building, he wrote:

"God spared my life. Thank you Jesus."

Social media reacts

Many social media users took to the young man's post to celebrate with him.

Obinna Nweke said:

"Thank God for you."

Augustine Ofeh wrote:

"Thank God for his mercy that endures forever."

Aina Temitope Emmanuel commented:

"Congratulations, Innocent Amos Denavide. God will continue to protect you.."

Adaeze Nwachukwu said:

"All glory to Yahweh."

Olaleye Idowu wrote:

"To God be the glory."

17 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that seventeen persons were following the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Nine other victims of the incident have also been rescued alive and are receiving treatment at different hospitals in Lagos.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed that the incident occurred at a building located at Gerrard Road in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Source: Yen News