The price of one coconut by a seller at Ridge in Accra has caused huge stir online

@Kaysitsofe shared that the 'branded' coconut goes for Ghc11 for one small size and Ghc15 for one large size

Many who saw the post said it is unacceptable to overprice coconut like that

A man has got netizens massively reacting as he took to social media to post a picture of branded coconuts which are going for an unusual price.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @Kaysitsofe sharing that the coconuts are going for Ghc11 and Ghc15 depending on the piece taken.

"Coconut selling at ¢11.00 and Ghc15.00 for one. The branding will speak for itself. "

Coconut selling spot, coconut tree Photo credit: @Kaysitsofe/Twitter, Mark Newman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians who saw the post refused to turn a blind eye.

They resorted to the comments section to express their opinions about the over priced fruit.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@Prince_N_Ologo wrote:

This one, if some Chinese people establish a coconut joint close to them and start selling at GH¢5.00 pɛ, they will pick a fight with them and block their entrance with stones.

@I_Am_Winter commented:

What do you mean by branding? No be the same soil e dey grow coconut we all dey use?

From @largeup33:

Ebi lie the small bottle be 5gh and the big bottle be 10gh . Ie coconut water and if u want the food is 1gh . U wan lie

@kofiasamoah1994 replied:

If Ibe Heaven Jesus Land coconut koraa ano go buy.

@DonFlashy8 commented:

Kube 15 Ghana why ibi premix anaa zen fuel

From @sheshoaa:

The very reason the nigerians and asians thrive well in business in this country...wotcn kube 11cedis ama wo nua ..yoooo.

