Guests at a Lagos party were given plantain as souvenir and many people on social media couldn't believe their eyes

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the guests also expressed surprise over the choice of item that was being shared as souvenir

Some of those that reacted to the video on social media said plantain as souvenir is really cool because of its high cost in recent times

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of a party has got many talking on social media in which guests were given plantain as souvenir.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, a woman could be seen sharing the souvenir to the guests who expressed surprise over the choice of item.

Plantain was shared as souvenir at a Lagos party. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: UGC

Sharing the video, @ijeomadaisy wrote:

"Plantains as souvenir? My Lagos people why naaau? Nah Souvenirs wey una no fit think of dem dey share 4 Lagos parties now!!!!..Plantain 4 Souvenirs......Lagos party people, really , as in really."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media reacts

Many soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @phloxcakes said:

"This is really interesting and nice o."

@wyr1ejeh wrote:

"For my area anybody wey fit afford plantain na ritualistic."

@tiara__empire commented:

"Its kukuma better than jotter."

@faithrogy said:

"Very thoughtful … I love the idea."

@mmkidsplace_ wrote:

"Ain’t no party like a Lagos party,anything can be shared as souvenir."

@helendgreat2 commented:

"Abeg that plantain will go a long way."

Party rocker snatches souvenir

In other news, a party rocker has been captured on camera snatching a souvenir from another woman that ignored her while sharing it.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the person sharing the souvenir gave everyone on the woman's table and ignored the latter who was already expecting hers.

The souvenir distributor moved to another table to give the guests that were seated there. The party rocker snatched the souvenir from the distributor who lost balance and almost fell to the ground.

She placed the souvenir, a plastic container, on her table. The distributor protested and tried to reach for it but the party rocker wasn't going to let her effort be in vain - she grabbed the container and the distributor walked away.

Source: Yen