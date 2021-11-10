YEN.com.gh recently asked Ghanaians about the age they wanted to get married and how things turned out finally

The age at which people get married is always a topic of concern to many Ghanaians.

Top Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalada Ekeinde, spoke on her marriage and how she was able to walk down the aisle at age 18 in a YEN.com.gh report that went viral in April this year.

According to her, she was already a millionaire at the time because she started working at 15.

The mother of four said that she wouldn’t advise a lady to marry someone who isn’t financially stable because that would be slavery.

Recently, YEN.com.gh decided to ask the general public about the age they wanted to get married and what became of it, and tons of reactions were gathered.

The question read: "At what age did you want to marry and how is it going?"

Nana Agyeiwaa Baffour mentioned:

Wanted to marry at 25 but got married before my 22nd birthday....God has been so wonderful all these years and it been smooth by his grace

Rich Mond indicated:

They say Life begins at 40 so I will start planning when I'm 40years, hopefully by 54yrs deɛ na I have settled down

Rebecca Kessewah Gyamfi

Well, 25yrs I wished. But I’m so glad I didn’t. I’m more than 25yrs right now and I’ve come to understand that things had to go rough so I could wait and prepare myself well for what I’ve always dreamt of

Derrick Prince Aryeetey stated:

No specific age but rather, at the age where I see myself to be matured enough and ready until then, I haven't attained that age and level yet

Nana Yaw Osei Lyrical revealed:

I got married at my early age and am grateful... It wasn't easy tho but #God did everything from the Adam.

Samuel Konam commented:

When I was a boy I thought of getting married when I turn 25, but economic hardships has cajoled me to rethink and now I don't even know when I'll settle down

Quequ Harlem conjectured:

I thought and planned of age 28 years oo, but unfortunately, things I dislike most and cant tolerate are the things I run into. This has kept me unmarried but we ain't giving up on Love yet

Advice on marriage

In another love story, a woman has asked her colleague women to support their husband should they propose to marry second wives.

She discouraged women from fighting each other because of men and instead encouraged them to fight over better things like workspaces and education.

Men on social media agreed with her sentiment, while most women believed that there are men who prefer marrying one wife and do not cheat.

