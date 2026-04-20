A 25-year-old Ghanaian graduate, identified as Israel Kamoah Ashitei, has reportedly lost his life in South Africa under circumstances that have triggered public concern and calls for investigation.

25-year-old Israel Kamoah Ashitei dies after a controversial trip to South Africa organised by MISUGHA. Image credit: askghmedia/X, Getty image

Source: UGC

According to reports shared by @askghmedia on X, the young man, a graduate of Accra Technical University (ATU), travelled to South Africa on March 25, 2026, after being linked to a trip organised by the Millennium Supporters Union of Ghana (MISUGHA).

Information gathered suggests Israel was allegedly introduced to the trip by a woman identified as Edith, who is said to have handled his passport, visa, and travel arrangements.

He was reportedly advised to keep the trip confidential, with promises of a ticket to a South Africa vs. Panama football match and possible job opportunities.

On March 29, 2026, a day before his death, Israel is said to have sent a message to his cousin, including Edith’s name and contact details. In the message, he reportedly described Edith as an employee of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and urged that she should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

He was later reported dead on March 30, 2026.

Organisers of the trip reportedly claimed that a postmortem conducted in South Africa indicated [Expletive] as the cause of death. However, the situation took a new turn when his body was repatriated to Ghana and received at the Lekma Mortuary on April 1, 2026.

The family has raised concerns after alleging that certain organs, including the heart, lungs, and liver, were missing upon arrival.

Read the X details below.

CCTV footage reportedly shared with the family also showed Israel being dragged away after he is said to have refused something, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding his final moments.

Following the incident, the family lodged a complaint at the Labadi Police Station, where Edith was invited for questioning and later released. The case was reportedly closed at that level.

However, the family, suspecting foul play and possible organ-related crime, has since escalated the matter to the office of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) leadership, seeking a full and thorough investigation into the death.

A Ghanaian student, Joseph Oduro, gives his account of what transpired after Brown University reels from a shooting incident. Photo credit: @abcnews/TikTok,@DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ghanaian survives shooting at Brown University

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Joseph Oduro, a young Ghanaian student at Brown University, has escaped death by a whisker after a shooting incident at the school's campus.

Joseph told ABC News he was leading a review session for over 60 students on Saturday, December 13, 2025, when he suddenly heard gunshots being fired.

Frightened over what was going on, Joseph said his worst fears were confirmed when a masked man barged into the class.

Source: YEN.com.gh