A pastor in Nashville, Tennessee, has been commended by the police for coming to the rescue of his church members when a gunman attacked them

A video of the pastor tackling the gunman and allowing church members to escape has been shared on social media

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the gunman could be seen waving his weapon at the congregation

A pastor in Nashville, Tennessee, has been hailed a hero by the police for tackling a man that attacked his church with a gun.

In a video of the incident that was shared on Instagram by @abcnews, the man, who stood on the altar, could be seen waving a gun at the congregation.

A pastor saved the day when a gunman attacked a church in the United States. Photo credit: @abcnews

As the gunman waved his weapon at the congregation, two men stood in front of him, and a pastor rushed towards him from behind and knocked him down, allowing people to escape.

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the development.

@straightupmagazine1

"So the Church just let's anybody attend no security no pat down for weapons when will they learn."

@what_a_lovely_dae said:

"So the lady just left the two kids playing in the pew while she escaped?"

@carguy731 wrote:

"Waving a gun at innocent people. He should be put down line a rabid dog."

@nonsensep83 commented:

"He can be seen trying to cook his gun but can't figure it out. Think that's why he made his move. Smart guy if that's the case."

@rockinronda45 said:

"Once upon a time the church was a safe haven. This congregation wasn't given that grace. God bless the man who tackled him and saved so many lives."

