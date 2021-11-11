A young lady has narrated how a man she knows from nowhere gifted her a huge sum of money

She announced on Twitter that the stranger approached her and gave her Ghc1000 to buy fuel

Netizens who saw the lady's post said the stranger is raising the bar too high for boys

An overjoyed young lady has recently taken to social media to share a surprising moment she experienced.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, @aaliyahh_m narrated that a man she knows from nowhere saw her after a gym session and offered her a sum of Ghc1000 for fuel.

"This guy saw me after the gym today and said I should take 1000gh for fuel"

The rareness of the stranger's act towards the lady got many surprised on social media.

Netizens had a lot to say about the post.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@Khalidsbabee commented:

where do you people find these people and where can i also find

@evershed10 replied:

The moment I didn't receive my annual bonus at work, I knew where the money went

@el007_ wrote:

Be like in my next life I for come as woman

From @SetorGbedemah:

He said you should take or he gave you. These are two different. Come and give unnecessary pressure for here.

@kwesiPaintil replied:

Boys dey spoil market oooo eiii

@juliushomeson commented:

Lesson.. first be a lady... Second get a car... Third go the gym... Fourth see people

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man identified as Obaseki Osazekomwen Daniel got many people talking on social media after gifting an old man the sum of Ghc149.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by Daniel with the handle @governorscousin, he was in his car when he called the old man who was busy setting block for a customer.

Daniel then asked the man the amount he charges per block. In response, the old man said he charges Ghc1.2 per block.

The Good Samaritan told the old man that he has some blocks that need to be set. He then gave the man some money to count. After the old man counted Ghc134, Daniel added Ghc15 to the money to make it Ghc149.

