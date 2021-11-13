An abandoned mansion once owned by Peter Widener, the majority shareholder of the Titanic, is lying in ruins

It sits on a 34-acre piece of land and boasts 55 bedrooms, an indoor pool, and 20 bathrooms

The property, known as Lynnewood Hall, was put up for sale for KSh 1.2 billion (GHc65,571,663.55) by the current owners who bought it for KSh 0

The sinking of the Titanic in 1912 gave rise to one of the most famous films based on actual events.

Peter Widener, one of the Titanic's owners, built a 55 bedroom mansion that now lays in ruins. Photos: Topical Press Agency and Abandoned Southeast.

Source: UGC

The James Cameron film has kept the tale of the Titanic’s collision with an iceberg alive, over a century after the incident in the Atlantic Ocean.

Photos of a majestic mansion that belonged to one of the ill-fated ships’ investors have surfaced online.

Explorer Leland Kent from Abandoned Southeast shared photos of the mansion in Pennsylvania, US, once owned by Peter Widener, who had a 20% stake in the Titanic.

Widener refuses to board the Titanic

Widener escaped the accident after refusing to board the ship due to his old age.

One of Widener's sons and grandson perished in the tragedy, with only his daughter-in-law surviving.

55 bedrooms

The estate sits on a 34-acre piece of land and has some fantastic features, including a ballroom that could comfortably hold 1,000 guests.

The mansion, known as Lynnewood Hall, cost Widener over KSh 800 million to build.

It boasts 55 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, and an indoor swimming pool.

The property is owned by the First Korean Church of New York, having acquired it for a record-breaking KSh 0 in 1996, the New York Post.

Widener died three years after the Titanic's sinking, and his youngest son inherited it.

The property is up for sale for KSh 1.2 billion.

Source: Yen