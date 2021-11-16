Mfantsipim's loss to Ghana National College in the National Science and Maths Quiz has got many talking on social media

Ghana National won with 41 points, followed by Mfantsipim with 38 points, and T.1 AMASS with 25 points

Many blamed the low performance of Botwe on the free secondary school education system

Mfantsipim school has been trending on social media after losing to Ghana National College at the on going National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The competition that saw three schools; Mfantsipim School (Botwe), Ghana National and T.I AMASS, Kumasi battling it out resulted in National being crowned the winners with 41 points, with Botwe coming second with 38 points followed by AMASS, 25 points.

Mfantsipim School, who are two-time champions of the competition got many reacting after losing to National.

At the time of this publication, the post on the verified Twitter timeline of NSMQ Ghana has close to 2,100 likes with more than 300 quote tweets and 500 retweets.

Some of the over 180 comments on the post have been highlighted below;

@jeffwellz replied:

Sad for Botwe. Thought they’d be the first Girls school to win this.

@Tef_lon_don wrote:

Mfantsipim school that used to give gap then things. Ei can we say that the technical school is finished?

From @mawwuko:

botwe for consider spelling bee next year make them no stress give nsmq.

@unknown_eshun wrote:

girls' schools don't usually perform in nsmq. no wonder botwe is struggling

@TescoDarlinton commented:

Congrats #GhanaNational. Such a tough Tournament buh still you guys came out victorious.

From @NiiPure:

Free shs is a factor. Remember placement is not done on best students anymore

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that senior law lecturer and human rights activist, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, recently shared on his verified Facebook page, Kwaku Azar, that Tyrone Iras Marghuy, has been selected to be a part of Achimota school's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team.

Marghuy is one of the two Rasta students Achimota school refused to admit because of his hairstyle. In his Facebook post, the professor congratulated Tyrone and advised him to ignore all noise.

"Achimota has named Tyrone Iras Marhguy in its squad for the National Maths and Science Quiz for the next two years and it is in court, with the assistance of the State, seeking to kick him out of the school. Look, our problems are simple. It is our solutions that complicate them. Congrats, Tyrone, ignore the noise!"

