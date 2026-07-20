Canada Issues Travel Advisory Against Non-Essential Travel to 5 Countries

Canada's official travel advisory body issued an urgent warning on July 18 covering five Middle Eastern countries

The advisory cited a volatile security situation across the region as the basis for the immediate restrictions

Canada joins other nations that have updated their travel guidance for the Middle East in recent days

Canada has urged its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to five Middle Eastern countries with immediate effect, citing an increasingly volatile security environment across the region.

The warning was issued on July 18 by the Government of Canada's official travel advisory platform, and was reposted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Canada issues an urgent travel advisory for five Middle Eastern countries due to a volatile security situation, urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The five destinations listed are Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Canada's Middle East travel warning

The advisory did not specify a single triggering incident but pointed broadly to the deteriorating security situation in the region as the rationale for the updated guidance. All five countries were flagged at the same level, indicating a consistent level of concern across the listed destinations.

Travel.gc.ca serves as Canada's primary resource for citizens planning international travel, regularly updating its advisories to reflect shifting conditions on the ground. Canadians already present in any of the affected countries are encouraged to monitor the platform closely, as conditions may change rapidly.

Other nations issue similar warnings

Canada's advisory comes as several other countries have also updated their travel guidance for the Middle East in recent days, reflecting a broader international concern about regional stability.

Travellers with existing plans to visit Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Oman or Saudi Arabia are advised to review the latest guidance before departing and to exercise heightened caution if travel is deemed essential.

Below is the IRCC X post announcing the latest travel advisory:

US flags certain nations among high-risk destinations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has placed 23 countries under its highest travel warning, urging American citizens to avoid all travel to these destinations under any circumstances.

The travel advisory classified the affected countries as Level 4, the most severe category in the agency’s four-tier travel warning system.

A Level 4 designation indicates either extreme danger on the ground or a severely limited ability to provide consular assistance to Americans who encounter difficulties.

Source: YEN.com.gh