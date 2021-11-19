A Ghanaian female painter, Anita-Pearl Mwinnabang Ankor, has painted Nigerian singer and superstar, Davido

Davido sported a shirt, dark shades, and expensive fashion accessories

Ankor, known popularly as The Female Painter, was photographed presenting her work to the Assurance hitmaker

A Ghanaian female painter and muralist, Anita-Pearl Mwinnabang Ankor, known professionally as The Female Painter, has captured the image of Nigerian singer, Davido in a stunning painting.

Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke, was photographed collecting the unique portrait of himself from her.

The striking artwork forms part of The Female Painter's series of paintings of prominent personalities.

Talented Ghanaian Female Painter Draws Davido; Presents Large Painting to Him Photo credit: The Female Painter

Source: Instagram

Message the painting relays

Though the painting appears bold on the face, it contains a tasteless message as Davido was captured giving the middle finger, a gesture often seen as offensive.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Other beautiful works

With a thriving career spanning over five years, The Female Painter has immortalised some of Africa's acclaimed music and television personalities, including Wiyaala, award-winning media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, and a few other famous faces.

The Female Painter began her career in painting in 2015 at the University of Ghana.

See the photo below;

Meanwhile, The Female Painter has told Sammy Flex of Zylofon FM that painting is a profitable venture as she disclosed that her highest-paid contract earned her GHc45,000.00.

She can boast of working on the Cactus Creek Hotel Ghana in Aburi, which is owned by veteran Ghanaian actor, director, and TV show host, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, also known as KSM.

The indigene of Nandom in the Upper West Region, who comes from a family of artists, revealed that her talent is inherent as she studied a different course in the university.

Talented GH Student Shows Off Stunning Drawings

Meanwhile, Gilbert Atandoh, a student at Mankessim MA. ''A'' School in the Central Region, has showcased his stunning drawings of famous Ghanaian personalities.

The talented student displayed works of acclaimed Ghanaian musicians such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, KiDi, Famaye, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah Jnr, as well as drawings of the legendary Bob Marley and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking in an interview on Range Media, Gilbert Atandoh proudly displayed his works, as he indicated that he can draw anybody once the person takes a seat for him.

Source: Yen