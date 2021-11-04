Ivy Barley, a digital entrepreneur, recounted that she sold popcorn in the nights while at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Barley, who joined tech giant Microsoft as a programmes manager, recalled that she significantly struggled while a student at her alma mater

She recounted her grass to grace story to motivate netizens

Ivy Barley, a young Ghanaian digital entrepreneur and 'steminist', has motivated netizens with her grass to grace story after making it through hard work.

She joined tech giant Microsoft in 2020 as the programmes manager, combining that with her role as the co-founder and CEO of Developers in Vogue, an organisation helping and motivating women to pursue careers in the tech industry.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alumna recounted how she struggled throughout her studies at her alma mater.

I Sold Popcorn in the Nights while at KNUST to Help Pay My Expenses - Ghanaian Lady Who Works at Microsoft Photo credit: Ivy Barley

Source: Instagram

Recounting her story

''Before the opportunities, I'm grateful to experience today, I significantly struggled while a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Amid a turbulent chapter in my life, I went from academic excellence to failing some of my courses,'' she said in an Instagram post.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Selling bread while at KNUST

According to Barley, the difficulties had a toll on her mental health. ''My mental health was in disarray, and my life fell apart.''

She narrated that she had to work in the nights selling popcorn to help pay her school expenses, which complicated things further.

One of the youngest commencement speakers

Barley, who now works with tech giant Microsoft, indicated that little did she know that she had a bright future ahead. She made the post after delivering a speech as the Commencement Speaker of the College of Science at KNUST.

''Little did I know that the girl that people laughed at for aspiring to be a mathematician will one day return to her alma mater as the Commencement Speaker of the College of Science.

''That she will even be one of the youngest speakers to ever do so,'' she said.

Barley's inspiring post has generated tons of comments from netizens on social media.

Uplifting comments

Berlsey_k indicated:

''I really needed this. So inspiring.

linnaeus_sylvester commented:

''A lot of people don't show interest in reading mathematics and other Physics sciences at the university because the whole community itself will look down on you.''

Gustavojnr26 said:

''OMG !!! WOW IVY, I'm so proud of you, honestly speaking, I remember back in the days when you were at RLG at Osu, you deserve it dear. MOM & DAD will be proud of you, I'm so happy for you ❤️.''

Kabutey_my_mc noted that Barley has inspired many.

''She definitely was holding onto faith and taking action. I'm honoured to have known her and seen the glitter of determination in her eyes. Because of her, the youth of today and the future will build bridges and stepping stones for many girls like her. Keep impacting Ivy.''

Ghanaian Boy with a Dream to Be World Boxing Champion

Meanwhile, at nine, Wesley Nii Okaidja Ayibontey is on a path to realising his passion to be a professional boxer. With a passion for the sport, he is determined to represent and win laurels for the nation as a renowned pugilist.

The Ghanaian pupil of the Ministry of Health-MOH school in Accra is molding his dream at the Wisdom Boxing Gym, an Accra-based boxing and fitness gym based in Ghana, where he trains.

His aspiration is highlighted on the social media account of the gym.

Source: Yen