A US-based Ghanaian man, Paul Gato, has died in a forklift accident at a Home Depot on Merrilee Drive near Lee Highway in Fairfax

Gato, 43, was operating the forklift at his workplace to unload supplies from a delivery truck when it fell, trapping and killing him

Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene, adding that an investigation is underway

A US-based Ghanaian man identified as Paul Gato has died after a forklift fell and trapped him at a Home Depot on Merrilee Drive near Lee Highway in Fairfax.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, Gato was operating the forklift at his workplace to unload supplies from a delivery truck before the tragic incident.

Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene, adding that an investigation is underway.

Paul Gato: US-Based Ghanaian Man Dies at Work After Forklift Fell On Him Photo credit: @News_MTorres/omgvoice.com

Source: Twitter

Friend's account

A friend who spoke to @News_MTorres says Gato, who lived in Woodbridge, Virginia, moved to the US for greener pastures but met his untimely death early Tuesday morning.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He described him as a generous and caring man who was always concerned for his community.

''Even before his cup is full, he’s helping people here,'' he said. ''He was a huge-hearted person, very positive minded person, very giving and very nurturing,'' he added.

Gato in Ghana

Gato was recently in Ghana to bury a loved one and would want to be buried in Ghana, Omgvoice Ghana reported.

The deceased was an alumnus of Chemu Senior High School at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

Watch the video below;

Reggie Zippy Lays Mother to Rest

Meanwhile, UK-based Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy of Reggie 'n' Bollie fame, has laid to rest his mother, Cecilia Arko Koomson.

The late Cecilia Arko Koomson, who was affectionately called Cici, passed on Friday, August 27, at 55.

Celebrities such as music duo Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe of Keche Global, and highlife singer Lucky Mensah, were among other personalities in Ghana's entertainment industry who were at the funeral on Saturday to mourn with the family.

Source: Yen