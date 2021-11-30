A 47-year-old Ghanaian father of 10 by the name Obed Akusiake has finally written his Basic Education Certificate Examination

According to Obed, he decided to go to school after realizing that without formal education, little can be accomplished in life

He also gives a lot of credit to his loving wife for being supportive of his ambition to have his education

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Obed Akusiake, a 47-year-old Ghanaian man has finished his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as part of the 2021 batch of students.

Speaking in a report covered by TV3 Ghana, the father of 10 indicated that he decided to go to school after discovering how relevant formal education is in the world today.

"Education is very important. I've realized that if you don't go to school you are the last in the world. This is why I went back to learn how to read and write", he said.

Obed Akusiake, a father of 10 in Ghana who is a BECE candidate Photo credit: TV3 NETWORK LIMITED GHANA

Source: UGC

Family and future ambitions

According to the mature candidate, some of his children are in senior high school but his lastborn is currently a pupil in kindergarten.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Obed Akusiake further indicated that when he obtains pass marks, he would love to continue his education in a technical school and learn building and construction.

He also did not forget to acknowledge the significant role his wife has been playing in helping him attain formal education in the video interview.

Obed also added that his presence at the school brought a lot of discipline among the students, particularly in his class.

`Watch the full interview below

A 57-year-old BECE candidate

Madam Elizabeth Yamoah, a mother-of-four, was among the hundreds of thousands of candidates who completed the 2020 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) today, 18 September 2020.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the 57-year-old woman, who said she was mocked at and ridiculed for attempting to get some education at her age, was highly celebrated on Friday after sitting her last paper.

“When I made up my mind to go to school, people in my community mocked me”, she told Accra-based Citi FM.

Source: Yen Newspaper