Brazilian teen sensation Gabriel Veneno has reportedly scored an incredible 80 goals in 2025, sparking major transfer interest from Europe’s elite

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for the 16-year-old, with internal reports describing him as a “generational” attacking talent

Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City, alongside Barcelona and Bayern Munich, are all monitoring the Atletico Mineiro star

Manchester United are said to be leading the race to sign a highly exciting Brazilian wonderkid who scored a remarkable number of goals throughout 2025.

Gabriel Veneno, who is only 16 years old, is currently developing at Atlético Mineiro and has rapidly emerged as one of the most highly rated young talents in South American football.

Manchester United eye Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Veneno of Atletico Mineiro. Image credit: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

His remarkable scoring feats at the youth level have not gone unnoticed, with scouts across Europe closely monitoring his rapid rise.

According to TeamTalk, United are among several Premier League heavyweights keeping a close eye on the forward, who scored 80 goals in 2025. Internal assessments describe him as a “generational” attacking talent, high praise for a player still years away from his peak.

FIFA regulations mean Veneno cannot make the switch to Europe until he turns 18, leaving at least a two-year wait before any formal transfer can be completed.

Nevertheless, that restriction has not deterred major clubs from positioning themselves early.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are all understood to have carried out background checks, while continental giants such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, and Inter Milan have reportedly made enquiries.

Mineiro, for their part, are keen to shield the youngster from mounting hype and allow his development to continue without distraction. When the time eventually comes, the Brazilian side are expected to command a significant transfer fee, as TeamTalk stated.

Recent history shows how European powerhouses have swooped for Brazil’s brightest stars. Real Madrid secured Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Endrick in similar circumstances, while Barcelona famously invested heavily to bring Neymar to Europe in his teens.

Watch some highlights of Veneno below.

Man United's managerial uncertainty

While long-term transfer planning continues behind the scenes, Manchester United are still focused on more pressing issues closer to home.

The club are in a period of transition after the departure of Ruben Amorim, who left following a public fallout with the board in January.

Former midfielder Michael Carrick has stepped in as caretaker manager until the end of the season and has sparked a strong revival, guiding United to 13 points from a possible 15 and reviving their push for Champions League qualification.

Manchester United's interim manager, Michael Carrick. Image credit: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

His strong start has inevitably led to growing calls for him to be considered for the role permanently.

Manchester United’s revival under Michael Carrick

Previously, YEN.com.gh carried out a detailed analysis of Manchester United’s strong return to form after back-to-back Premier League victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.

The consecutive victories sparked widespread discussion, with former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger expressing fresh concerns about the Gunners’ dip in performance levels following those defeats.

Source: YEN.com.gh