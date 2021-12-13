A young man, Kabiru Alhassan, despite being with only one arm makes ends meet as a firewood cutter in Kano State

Kabiru who has been married for 13 years said his wife has never for once made remarks that would make him feel bad about his situation

Speaking on how he met his wife, the 38-year-old said she sent her fiancé who had two hands away when he indicated an interest in marrying her

Kabiru Alhassan is the poster boy for the motivational quote 'never give up'. He is a professional fire woodcutter with one arm.

The 38-year-old Nigerian man didn't allow his situation to limit him or resort to begging and has been able to find love as well as produce offspring.

He ventured into the business of wood cutting 20 years Photo Credit: BBC News Pidgin

How he lost his arm

BBC News Pidgin reports that Kabiru fell and broke his arm during a tree climb with his friends when they left Kano city for the village.

After the ugly landing, he was rushed to a traditional bone setter who helped fix his broken arm.

Weeks later, the fixed arm would begin to rotten and thus, he was taken to the hospital where a doctor had it cut off.

The incident happened 22 years ago.

How his wife rejected her fiancé

Kabiru was full of praises for his wife of 13 years for accepting him despite his predicament.

In a video shared by @bbcnewspidgin on Instagram, the Kano resident recalled how his wife rejected her fiancé who had two hands when he indicated interest in her.

He said her lover had then gone far to the point of doing introduction but she still chose him over the man.

On the wood cutting business, the father of 4 said he makes N1500 to N2000 on some days and wishes to move to another line of business that wouldn't warrant him overusing his remaining hand.

Social media reacts

@elvis_b.001 said:

"God bless him ❤"

@mosiss2002 wrote:

"What a mindset, some would have opted for begging, even with 2 hands..."

"pritty_nora stated:

"Where all this instargram rich people, this man need help ooh."

One-armed man pushes 10 jerricans with a wheelbarrow

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about a one-armed man who amazed people with his great strength.

The yet-to-be-identified man, in a LinkedIn post by Amama Benn Benedict, pushed about 10 jerricans with a wheelbarrow like he had two arms.

Amama expressed surprise at how he was able to direct the movement of the wheel with his legs and one arm.

This to him was so inspirational as he questioned his followers saying:

"What's your excuse?''

