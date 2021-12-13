An foreign lady has become an internet sensation after she was captured in a local setting using a grinding stone

The beautiful lady acted like a typical local woman as she was barefooted and rocked a wrapper while at it

In the video, the lady went on to knock her fellow white ladies who claim not to be able to use the local grinder because of their country of origin

Some obroni ladies who happen to find themselves residing in Nigerian either by reason of marriage or choice have shown great efforts at adapting to life in the West African country.

Like Austria-born Jennifer, married to a Nigerian man, who was spotted sweeping a compound in wrapper, these foreigners would occasionally flaunt their successes at adapting to local way of doing things with joy.

She used it like a professional

Source: UGC

An obroni lady spotted using a local grinder has also become an internet sensation.

In a short video reposted by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the pretty lady rocked a wrapper as she used a local grinding stone.

She had a message for her fellow white ladies

Except for her skin, one would have easily mistaken her for a Nigeria-born lady owing to the expertise she showed at using the grinding stone.

While incredibly speaking a bit of Urhobo language and Pidgin, the lady knocked other white women who state their nationality as an excuse for not being able to use the local grinder.

Watch the video below

Nigerians react

@iammannychurch said:

"Madam grind something our papa grind Wetin pass this one for una papa that year… Do fast my brother dey H."

@iffynno stated:

"Grinding stone that year for delta state na normal level me I use am wella , we get correct one then."

@virginhair_depot thought:

"She learnt well and graduated with first class degree… the way she’s grinding that thing ee."

@st_7728 remarked:

"Correct. If you know grind pepper cook for my mom she will say the food is not sweet.."

@kemz_kemzy opined:

"How come Small amount of pepper you grind on stone can make a pot of soup.still wondering sha."

