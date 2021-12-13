A woman, Tabs Nims together with her siblings built a luxurious three-bedroom house for their elderly mother

Taking to Facebook, Nims shared photos of the new house they had constructed and the mud-walled grass-thatched hut in which they initially lived

The lady said they resolved to build another bigger house as their dear mother was ageing and needed a nice bathroom, not a latrine

Nothing beats the feeling of gifting your parents especially if you grew up with literally nothing.

A three-bedroom house Tabs Nims built her ageing mother. Photo: Tabs Nims.

Source: UGC

This was the case of a Kenyan woman, Tabs Nims, who, together with her siblings built a luxurious three-bedroom house for their elderly mother.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, December 12, Nims shared photos of the new magnificent house they had constructed and the mud-walled grass-thatched hut in which they initially lived.

"When they say from grass to grace it means exactly what you see in the pictures below. Yes, that hut used to be our only home. I and my siblings grew up in that house," she wrote.

When she turned six years, the lady said her parents were blessed to build a two-bedroom mud house but this time with iron sheets. She said they turned their small hut into a kitchen.

Ten years ago, she said they were able to remodel the two-bedroom mud house to a semi-permanent one.

Tab Nims mother's three-bedroom house. Photo: Tabs Nims.

Source: Facebook

Three bedroom house

Coming from a large family, Nims said she and her brother, Njosh Njenga, decided that the two-bedroom house was no longer enough to accommodate them.

Also, she said they resolved to build another bigger house as their sweet mother was ageing and needed a nice bathroom, not a latrine.

The house has three bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, living room and dining room, two bathrooms, storage/pantry room, a laundry room and a car garage.

"I thank God because he has faithfully walked with us step by step, our hut many years ago is not in existence. It has been a journey but our God who said will fulfil all our Heart desires has done it," said Nims.

"Our past and humble upbringing should never determine our present and never let anyone dim your light. Chase that dream, Ignore the haters, trust the process and let God guard your steps," she added.

Female engineer gifts parents luxurious house

In other news, a female petroleum engineer decided to gift her parents with a luxurious house in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county.

Michelle Boit who is in her early 40s took to social media to celebrate her parents for their upbringing.

The engineer who studied in the United States said she was motivated to build her parents a four-bedroom house after observing most of her friend's parents were suffering as their children live large in the foreign nation.

She had been working with Tullow Oil in Kenya before she moved to a Chad-based oil company with offices in Nairobi.

