US-based Ghanaian social commentator Kelvin Taylor has released a new video addressing influencer Quecy Official, issuing strong warnings over recent remarks made online.

KeLvin Taylor sends a strong warning to Quecy Official, threatening to derail his career. Image credit: @globaltrendz, @quecyofficial/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the TikTok video, Kelvin Taylor threatened to damage the young influencer’s career, claiming he has been in the industry long enough to understand how things operate.

“What I will do is talk negatively about every product that hires you. They will later drop you, and you won’t get any money. Don’t try me, I will ruin your career,” he stated.

The backlash follows comments made by Quecy Official, who complained about the rapid depletion of a GH¢1,000 prepaid credit, which he said lasted only two weeks.

He expressed concern about the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), noting that he does not use electricity for heavy-duty purposes, yet his credit still finished within a short period.

The video gained attention online and eventually came to the notice of Kelvin Taylor, who took issue with the influencer’s claims.

Watch the video as Quecy complains about the rapid depletion of his prepaid credit in the TikTok video below.

In an earlier reaction, Kelvin Taylor described Quecy Official as a “village boy” trying to live beyond his means.

Reacting to it, Quecy Official acknowledged his background, stating that he only intended to express genuine concerns as a citizen.

However, the response appeared not to sit well with Kelvin Taylor.

Watch Quecy Official's reaction to Kelvin Taylor's initial video in the TikTok post below.

In a subsequent video, Kelvin Taylor intensified his criticism and issued what he described as a final warning, threatening to sabotage the influencer’s career if he "tries him."

Kelvin Taylor’s latest remarks have sparked widespread discussions online, with the video continuing to generate attention across social media platforms.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Kelvin Taylor’s warning to Quecy Official sparks reactions

Netizens who took to the comment section shared mixed reactions to how the veteran media personality responded to concerns raised by the young influencer on his platform. Some of these comments are below.

Rockitwear wrote:

"So people cannot express themselves because of politics tweaaa. Quecy, feel free and express yourself."

🌺UncommonBella🌸 wrote:

"I like the way Quecy handled this, taking no offence and even still laughing 🤣👌❤️‍🔥."

maybelkendricks added:

"Masa let us think 😏."

serwaa529 shared:

"I'm an NDC persay, but I don't support Kelvin, right now as I'm typing it, imagine if I had coldstore😭😭aww kelvin It hasn't gotten to dat😭😭."

Mighty Maame ❤️😊 wrote:

"So we can’t express our feelings in our own country??🥺."

Feli💕 indicated:

"He didn’t mention Quecy's name, though."

Kevin Taylor defends Serwaa Amihere over her controversial claims about PRESEC. Source: @ Loudsilence/Serwaa Amihere.

Source: Facebook

Kelvin Taylor defends Serwaa Amihere's PRESEC comment

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian US-based political commentator, Kevin Taylor, has broken his silence on the claims made by Serwaa Amihere about PRESEC.

Speaking in a video that has since gone viral, the award-winning media personality, Serwaa Amihere, stated that Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, popularly known as PRESEC, has become a breeding ground for LGBTQ activities.

She claimed the school is now filled with members of the LGBTQ+ community. She went on to claim that the mannerisms displayed by students of the institution prove her right.

Source: YEN.com.gh