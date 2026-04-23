Social media has been buzzing wildly over how far Nana Agradaa’s 'son' went in his quest for a life partner, sparking nonstop chatter online

A trending video of Patrick Agradaa Junior introducing himself and boldly sharing his profession has raised eyebrows

Nana Agradaa has announced a major shift in her ministry, declaring that she will no longer offer one-on-one spiritual consultations or private counselling to church members

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Controversial Ghanaian evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has once again made headlines following a new development involving a man who claims to be her son.

The alleged son of Nana Agradaa, Patrick Agradaa Junior, goes on a dating show. Image credit: occupygh_/Instagram

Source: UGC

The situation has gained traction online after the young man appeared on a dating show, where he introduced himself as Patrick Agradaa Junior in a video currently circulating on social media.

In the trending Instagram clip, the young man confidently introduces himself;

“I’m Patrick Agradaa Junior, and I'm the son of Nana Agradaa.”

When asked about his occupation during the show, he explained that he is next in line to lead his mother’s church, Heaven’s Way International Ministry.

“I'm inviting everyone to our church,” he added, addressing fellow participants on the show.

His appearance quickly caught the attention of viewers, with many taking note of his confidence and composure during the interaction.

The young man, who appeared very eloquent, also expressed interest in one of the ladies on the show who had come in search of a partner. His bold approach to enticing the lady has since become a topic of discussion across social media platforms.

The moment has sparked conversations across social media platforms.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Agradaa stops private spiritual sessions, sparks reactions

In a related development, Nana Agradaa has announced a major change in her ministry, declaring that she will no longer offer one-on-one spiritual consultations or private counselling to church members.

Speaking during a sermon at Heaven Way International Ministry on April 19, 2026, the evangelist said she has completely cancelled all forms of personal spiritual engagements, adding that she will no longer give individual advice, direction, or intervention to congregants.

“I don’t need anyone to come to me for consultation or spiritual direction,” she stated, explaining that if she receives any spiritual insight about someone, she will pray about it privately instead of sharing it directly.

According to her, the decision is aimed at protecting herself from future disputes, particularly claims by individuals who may allege they paid for spiritual assistance. She hinted that such allegations contributed to her past legal troubles and stressed that she is determined to avoid a repeat.

“I won’t allow a situation where someone later claims they gave me money for help,” she said.

Agradaa announces ban on one-on-one private conversations. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @serwaahgh1

Source: TikTok

The preacher, popularly known as Agradaa, also warned critics who accuse her of engaging in fraudulent spiritual practices, often referred to as “sika gari,” saying they would face divine consequences.

“God will punish anybody who stands somewhere to say I do ‘sika gari’ in my church,” she declared.

She further described herself as a generous leader who has supported members financially, insisting that claims she took money under false pretences are untrue.

As part of the new direction, she urged followers to rely on personal prayer or participate in church services through online platforms rather than seeking private spiritual guidance.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Agradaa 'sacks' woman from seat in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had raised eyebrows with her actions during church service at the Heavenway Champion International Ministry on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

In a video, the controversial televangelist fumed and got a woman moved from her seat to the back of the church for sleeping while she was preaching

Agradaa's actions towards her member at the Heavenway church have triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh