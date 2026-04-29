Richard Nii Armah Quaye's lawyers have reacted to the recent claims from Joana Quaye's lawyers in a recent press release

In a statement, Sory and Partners at Law raised concerns about their opponents' decision to litigate their court case in the media

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's lawyers also responded to several allegations from Joana Quaye's camp against their client in their dispute

Sory and Partners at Law, the legal team for Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), has responded to the recent public statement from the lawyers of his ex-wife Joana Quaye.

RNAQ’s lawyers respond to Joana Quaye’s lawyers over controversy about some claims in his interview with Delay. Photo source: Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Richard Nii Armah Quaye recently had an interview with veteran media personality Delay, where he publicly broke his silence on his divorce settlement case with his ex-wife Joana Quaye.

During the interview, the Bills Micro-credit founder dismissed claims that his wife played a crucial role in establishing his business.

RNAQ insisted that, contrary to reports that he was broke when they met, he was already rich and even footed the entire bill when they got married.

He also pointed to his car at the time, a VW Passat, as evidence that he was rich before marrying Joana.

Below is a YouTube video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's interview with Delay:

Joana Quaye's lawyers respond to RNAQ's interview

In a statement released on Monday, April 27, 2026, and signed by former Attorney General Godfred Dame of Dame and Partners, Joana Quaye's lawyers dismissed the claims made by Richard Nii Armah Quaye on his Delay Show appearance.

They also stated that it was a matter of public record that RNAQ returned from the UK unemployed and that he only founded his businesses after their wedding.

The statement added that both Joana and Richard established Quick Credit and that he later illegally transferred her shares out of her name without her knowledge or consent.

Dame and partners added that the interview was a public relations stunt intended to pollute the minds of the public and hinted that it breached the law as it was aired amid the ongoing appeal processes.

The Instagram post detailing Joana Quaye's lawyers' response to the RNAQ interview is below:

RNAQ's lawyers respond to Joana Quaye's lawyers

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and addressed to Godfred Dame, RNAQ's lawyers responded to some claims Joana Quaye's lawyers made in their recent press statement.

In their statement, Sory and Partners expressed concern over the former attorney general's decision to engage on a matter that was still pending in court.

According to them, Joana's lawyers' conduct constituted an infraction of Rule 38 of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 2020 (L.I. 2423), which prohibited legal practitioners involved in pending litigation from making extrajudicial statements or granting media interviews about the matter.

RNAQ's lawyers described Dame's publication as "procedurally improper" and that it undermined the administration of justice.

Family criticises Delay for allegedly denying RNAQ's ex-wife, Joana Quaye, a chance to share her story. Image credit: @delayghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

In their statement Sory and Partners noted that their client, in his interview with Delay, expressed his intention to reconcile with his ex-wife, Joana, but she had consistently rejected every chance of finding an amicable resolution to the divorce settlement dispute.

They claimed that Dame's press release was intended to mislead the court and that it did not reflect the true state of affairs in the court records.

RNAQ's lawyers also debunked Joana's allegations of abuse from her ex-husband during their marriage, stating that the High Court found those claims false in its decision on November 27, 2025.

They also denied other allegations from the businessman's ex-wife's camp and cautioned her and her lawyers against litigating the divorce settlement case in public instead of the courtroom.

The Instagram post detailing RNAQ's lawyers' response to Joana Quaye's lawyers is below:

RNAQ's lawyers' press release stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bryte Titus Smith commented:

"Don’t tell me it’s Thaddeus Sory’s law firm. OMG!!!! Dame vs Sory. Joana vs Richard. The battle line has been drawn."

Buzz GH said:

"NDC vs NPP. We watch, we don't judge."

Ferguson Effah Jnr wrote:

"The case is now between Sory and Dame. Who wins?"

Delay reacts to criticism over RNAQ interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay reacted to criticisms from some Ghanaians over her interview with RNAQ.

The famous media personality retweeted a social media post from a fan who praised her for her interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh