A Ghanaian teacher who received one of the newly-distributed laptops has shared a hilarious video of it malfunctioning

In the video, it was nearly impossible for the laptop to boot only 2 days after the teacher claimed he received it

GES had earlier stated that the TM1 laptop is a world-class laptop built to inspire learning and superior performance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A teacher has shared a rather hilarious video of the TM1 laptop he received from the mass distribution exercise that was undertaken by the government of Ghana.

The footage that was made public by Teacher Kwadwo, a social media influencer who is also a teacher by profession, showed how difficult it was for the laptop to boot.

All that was displayed was a blank coloration on the screen as the teacher who was behind the camera complained about the poor state of the device.

Ghanaian teacher and a free laptop Photo credit: Teacher Kwakwo via Facebook; Marco Vacca via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) in collaboration with the government of Ghana made the initiative to distribute laptops to teachers in Ghana.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the official website Ghana Education Service (GES) the TM1 is a world-class laptop built to inspire learning and superior performance.

The TM1 was said to be provisioned with a custom-built desktop application that delivers electronic learning and teaching contents presented in a user-friendly electronic format.

This was supposed to make learning fun and enable equitable access to teaching resources needed by teachers in rural and urban areas.

See the video shared by the teacher below

John Dumelo distributes laptops

While on the subject of laptop distribution, Ghanaian actor turned politician, John Dumelo, distributed a total of 4,000 HP laptops to some of his constituents ahead of the December general elections in 2020.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo indicated that he long promised students in the constituency that he would support them with educational materials.

He said he pledged his support to improve their education and make learning easy with the laptops.

The actor also revealed that he started sharing the laptops weeks ago, meaning that some people might have received their share already.

Source: Yen