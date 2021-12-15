Lucky TV's morning show host, Elaine Attoh, has won three awards at the 2021 edition of the National Communications Awards

She was among the few women who made it on the night

Elaine's recognition comes just a year after going into mainstream media

Broadcast Journalist with Lucky TV, Elaine Alexis Attoh, put up an impressive performance at the 2021 National Communications Awards (NCA)

The bubble media icon took home three awards at the award held on December 11, 2021, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Lucky TV Morning Show Host was adjudged the 'Rising Star -Media, Female Outstanding Personality in Film and TV Show Host of the Year.

A collage of Elaine receiving and displaying her awards. Photo credit: @luckytv/Instagram

This is a big win for Elaine as it means she is been recognised for her hard work just one year of joining the audio-visual media.

The awards event was attended by some celebrities in the media and entertainment industry including the General Manager of Angel Broadcasting Network Mrs Stacy Amoateng, Host of Standpoint Oheneyere Gifty Anti and others.

Elaine doubles as actress

Eliane is not only skilled in the news studios but also a vibrant and talented actress.

She has starred in movies and TV series such as A Sting in a Tale, Adams Apples, Hidden Passion, Game of Roses, Living with Trisha, Abene, Any more Women, Our Wives, Stale Mate, Candle in the Wind, just to mention a few.

The latest series she featured in titled 'Home Sweet Home Next Generation, currently airs on TV3 and eTV Ghana.

Edward Asare wins big at NCA

Similarly, YEN.com.gh's former social media manager, Edward Asare, also won big at the NCA.

Currently the Digital Marketer for UBA Ghana, Edward picked up an award as the Digital Marketing Professional of the Year at the National Communication Awards 2021.

The young man attained the feat through relentless efforts after creating his own blog, edwardasare.com in 2020, and constantly projecting quality human interest stories.

Edward is also known to be a staunch advocate for women's empowerment and has received invitations to speak at events, some of which were exclusively reversed for ladies.

