Edward Asare, the Digital Marketer for UBA Ghana, has picked up an award as the Digital Marketing Professional of the Year at the National Communication Awards 2021.

The young man attained the feat through relentless efforts after creating his own blog, edwardasare.com in 2020, and constantly projecting quality human interest stories.

Edward is also known to be a staunch advocate for women's empowerment and has received invitations to speak at events, some of which were exclusively reversed for ladies.

On his Twitter handle, @EdwardAsare_, the respected blogger posted:

Won Digital Marketing Professional at the just-ended National Communications Awards. Humbled again

Edward was previously awarded as the Digital Media Influencer of the Year 2020 by the Youth Excellence Awards (YEA).

The talented 28-year-old gentleman had risen from the point of being underemployed for two good years after school to becoming a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian social media space.

Earlier this year, the digital marketer who is famous on LinkedIn made it to the list of the top 50 bloggers in Ghana after he started blogging in July 2020.

The 2021 top 50 Ghanaian bloggers list was compiled by Avance Media and Edward occupied the 49th position with his one-year-old blog, edwardasare.com.

The motivation

In a post on his verified Facebook handle, Edward indicates that his reason for creating the blog is to highlight the journey of people in attaining their successes.

"I strongly believe that everyone has a story to tell; the good, bad and ugly. I focus on highlighting the journey of people in attaining their successes. I believe in giving people their flowers while they can see it, he said.

The digital marketer's social media handles had also grown substantially over the period as he has 16k followers on Facebook, 10.8k on Instagram, 45.5k on Twitter, and on LinkedIn, 22.2k.

Source: Yen.com.gh