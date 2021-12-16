Beeyukaykaywhy, a beautiful lady on Twitter with the handle @AfroBukks recently got engaged to her gorgeous man

An adorable couple is causing heavy traffic on Twitter after the lady who is identified on the platform as Beeyukaykaywhy with the handle @AfroBukks dropped tidbits of their love story.

Sharing photos after getting engaged to the handsome gentleman, the stunning lady mentioned that he popped the question five years after they were together.

With joy, Beeyukaykaywhy accepted the proposal, which means the two are set to embark on a lifetime journey together.

Beeyukaykaywhy and her fiance get engaged Photo credit: @AfroBukks

Source: Twitter

How social media received the news

One of the engaged lady's followers was observant enough to notice that her ring was on the middle finger instead of the ring finger.

Upon realizing this, @_tessaam asked:

Where are you guys from? Asking because he placed the ring on a middle finger instead of the "ring finger"

@AfroBukks then gave a rather hilarious revelation when she mentioned that the unusual position of the ring is because it falls out.

See the hilarious exchange below

Below were some other reactions shared by social media users.

@MrsIsiuwe was full of joy and well-wishes:

Congratulations again my love!!! You deserve all the happiness coming your way!

See the beautiful pictures in the original post below.

A beautiful marriage proposal

