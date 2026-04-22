Renowned Ghanaian radio and television personality Nana Yaa Brefo has sparked online conversations following her reaction to the ongoing tithe controversy involving a Methodist Church member and her pastor.

Nana Yaa Brefo ignites debate with her reaction to some church tithing policies. Image credit: nanayaabrefo/Instagram, iStock

Source: UGC

In a video shared on her Instagram page, @nanayaabrefo, the media personality urged Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of questioning how church offerings and tithes are managed.

She raised concerns about transparency, asking how many churches account for the funds they receive from congregants.

“How many churches make an account of what the offerings and tithes are used for?” she questioned, noting that many people give without considering whether the funds are being used appropriately.

While expressing affection for her church, Nana Yaa Brefo emphasised the importance of accountability.

“I love my church, but sometimes you need to question them on these things,” she said.

Watch as the Methodist woman confronted the pastor in the X video below.

She also addressed policies in some churches regarding tithing, questioning the notion that individuals who do not pay tithes may not receive support during difficult times.

“How can you say that because someone could not pay tithe, they will not get love from the church when they are in trouble? We Christians have problems,” she stated, stressing that the focus of the church should be on compassion rather than financial contributions.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 period, she recalled how some churches continued to collect offerings and tithes through online means despite widespread economic hardship.

“During COVID, as people were not working, these pastors still found ways to take money from people,” she noted.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. Let’s tell the truth, these pastors are no different from you, the members,” she said.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Nana Yaa shares personal experience in church

In a related account, Nana Yaa Brefo shared a personal experience concerning church-related contributions and benefits.

Now based in the United States, she recounted how she supported the construction of a church school through donations but was later required to pay full fees when she expressed interest in enrolling.

According to her, many church institutions have been established through significant contributions from dedicated members. She suggested that such donors should receive some form of concession, including reduced fees, where applicable.

Nana Yaa Brefo, however, did not mention the specific church involved, choosing to keep its identity private.

Viral footage captures a woman challenging church leaders over what she describes as an unfair tithing system. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

We can't tax churches for tithes and offerings - GRA boss

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said it does not have the power to demand taxes from the tithes and offerings of churches.

There have been calls for the GRA to tax the services of Churches, which, according to many, has been a highly lucrative business venture.

Source: YEN.com.gh