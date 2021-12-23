A group of men were almost at each other's throats at a show in Warri after singer Wizkid threw his sweaty towel into the crowd

The young men who were reported to have caught the flying towel at the same time resorted to burning it for easy sharing among themselves

With each person satisfied with getting a portion of the white towel, the men resumed cheering the singer in the audience area

Singer Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid's sweaty towel pitted a group of men against each other during his performance in Warri, Delta State.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut who reposted the video on Instagram explained that the towel happened to be what Wizkid had been using to wipe his face on stage.

They burnt the sweaty towel Photo Credit: Timothy Noris, Screengrabs from video shared by @sydneyiwundu

It turned out that more than one male fan got a hold of the towel when the singer threw it into the crowd.

They had it burnt

The men almost engaged in a heated argument before someone introduced an idea in order to broker peace.

In a separate video from the incident, one of the men is seen burning a part of the towel as each man took a portion of it.

Happy by how it panned out, the men could be seen hailing the singer who was still on stage by waving a portion of the towel in the air.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@de_majestic1 wrote:

"Una mate dey drag money , una dey drag towel, shey the towel go wipe away una sins??? "

@richmanswife__ remarked:

"God see your kids dragging a towel cuz of one of your other kids."

@thecynthiaash opined:

"How do people not feel embarrassed by this thing? When it’s not the hem of Jesus."

@baddest_gotti thought:

"When I say @wizkidayo he’s the Michael Jackson of our time … y’all think I was fooling around …. Wait and see more still coming."

@eniadegold1 stated:

"It’s very hard for fans to get over stars like Wizzy , Davido and top notches like them, all of us are obsessed."

Fan pulls Wizkid's shirt and makes away with the singer's eyeglasses in Warri

Meanwhile, YEN.com.ghs previously reported that a fan had pulled Wizkid's shirt and snatched his eyeglasses in Warri.

In the incident which reportedly happened as the singer arrived at Warri for a show, Wizkid was mobbed by overexcited fans despite the combined private and military security present. However, one stubborn fan had a different mission.

In the short video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, a stubborn fan pulled the singer's shirt while the chaos ensued and made away with Wizkid's eyeglasses before anyone could figure out what was going on.

The singer surprisingly smiled after noticing his eyeglasses had changed hands.

Source: YEN.com.gh