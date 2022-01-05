A young man, Charlie, has been able to help a woman, Teresa, and her family after they lost everything to a tornado in the US

Knowing that Teresa loves helping people, aside from the money for a new house, he gave her $25,000 so that she could share with others in need

Many social media users who reacted to the video appreciated Charlie for putting a smile on the woman's face

A young man named Charlie showed love to a woman, Teresa, who lost her house and everything to tornados.

Despite losing all to the natural disaster, all the woman just wants to do is to help people who are in the same situation.

The woman was happy when she got the great gift.

The woman loves people

On one of the days that she was going about spreading love, Charlie met her and they got talking. After their conversation, the man was able to raise money for her family.

As a way to surprise her, he gave $25,000 so she can rebuild her home. Aside from that, he got five boxes that contained $5000 for Teresa to give away.

More money came in

When he handed the boxes to her, the woman could not believe it, she screamed: “Oh my God!”. When more people donated the sum of $150,000, the man gave it to Teresa and her family.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

time_4_me_now said:

"I honestly think I would be happier giving it to others, even if I could use it myself. She seemed so overjoyed to be able to do that, what an incredible idea!"

acupoflaura said:

"She cried more at being able to give away, than her own my hearrt."

rc_cola_lala said:

"Omg. Her reaction to being able to bless others was even more emotional than receiving her own gift. Walking the walk. Just beautiful."

thelevelup__ said:

"She was more happy to give the money away than what she was receiving the money! Pure love! Genuineness!"

loelli said:

"Love this so much! @charlie you’re giving hope back to so many people!"

Flood victims got food

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the human capacity for great kindness is inexhaustible. A video shared by Good News Movement showed how people helped flood victims in Brazil.

Standing on a makeshift bridge made across a river, people could be seen passing bags of food items to many who need them.

Their effort was synchronised in such a way that shows the beauty of passionate synergy. Good News Movement revealed that the human chain had to be created because roads were all wiped out.

