In recent times, people's acts of love have moved many to tears in the way they show human selflessness.

Some of these clips had people who went out of their ways to do something that the beneficiaries would not normally expect to have.

Some of the beneficiaries of the kindness cried in viral videos.

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at four videos of people whose acts of love got many social media reactions.

1. Fire service colleagues

Despite the fact that their ex-coworker was long dead, officials of the firefighting service in America took it on themselves to keep his family in mind.

Every Christmas, the men would take their truck to the man's home, bearing gifts for his son. According to the late man's widow, they have been doing that for the past six years.

2. Nigerian madam and her maid

A recent video of a maid crying at the sight of a birthday cake her boss got her had many people appreciating the love between them.

The woman gave her employee a surprise birthday party with the help of an event company. It came as a big celebration to the nanny.

3. Woman got money after losing home

A woman, Teresa, went about to see who needed help after a tornado destroyed homes in her community.

Despite losing hers in the natural disaster, her love for people never waned. A Good Samaritan, Charlie, met her one day and surprised her with over $150,000 (N62,011,500). She also got $25,000 (N10,335,250) to give to people.

4. Prisoners singing God's songs

People behind an NGO called God Behind Bars took the gospel to inmates in a Florida State Prison and the act of love worked.

In a video, the men in their uniforms all sang "How He Loves" in unison. The way they sang passionately got people praising the lovely initiative that brought them together in a church.

Acts of kindness goes a long way

Whenever an act of kindness is done, it does not only positively affect the beneficiary but goes to show others the powerful power of sharing love. Keep being kind.

Wife made her husband happy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady with the social media handle @enyonvm has gone online to share a video and photos of how she treated her husband well.

Quoting snaps of the man posing with his new Google Pixel 6, the woman said:

“Whatever my husband wants, my husband gets.”

A video shows the moment the man could not stop smiling after getting the gift. He made a drumroll using his desk before he got the present.

