Priscilla Panyin Abijah, an exceptional University of Cape Coast graduate opened up about her academic journey

Taking to LinkedIn, Panyin shared that she successfully completed her bachelor's degree in Accounting with first-class

The young lady also revealed that she was a part of less than 5% students in her class who graduated with first-class

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An overjoyed young lady by the name of Priscilla Panyin Abijah has recently taken to social media to share her exciting news.

The post sighted on her LinkedIn timeline had her sharing that she successfully graduated from the University of Cape Coast with a first-class honours in her undergraduate Commerce degree in Accounting.

Priscilla posing for the camera Photo credit: Priscilla Panyin Abijah/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to Priscilla, her acquired feat makes her among less than 5% of students who graduated with a first-class.

"The year has been awesome. In December, I graduated from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana with a First Class Honours Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting, a feat achieved by less than 5% of the class."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The vibrant young lady admitted that excelling academically did not come on a silver platter. It took a lot of hard work coupled with a number of set backs but God sustained her through it all, she shared.

"It was no easy thing, the ups and downs, the good, bad and ugly, but all through it, God took me through and ensured I finish it being part of the best. He brought great friends and family my way, to provide all forms of support."

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a brilliant lady by the name of Asantewaa Aboagye-MacCarthy recently took to social media to share her impressive achievement.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the young lady who identifies as 'God-Girl' announced that she successfully graduated as the overall best graduating student of the 54th congregation of the University of Cape Coast having achieved a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.971 out of 4.000.

In her post, Asantewaa revealed that she received the Chancellor's award for the overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 3.971, the Madam Yaa Ampemaa award for best graduating female student of the 54th Congregation.

Source: YEN.com.gh