Miles Walker, a US man, has been to court after he revenged against a former employee who reported him for not paying his final salary

Walker paid Andreas Flaten’s Ghc5,613 wages in oil-covered coins, which he dumped at his house

Flaten had a hard time cleaning and counting the money, prompting an organisation to come to his aid

A man has been sued after retaliating against a former employee who reported him for refusing to give him his final paycheck.

Miles Walker, an auto shop owner in the US, dumped over Ghc5,613 in coins on the former employee's compound in March 2020.

The coins, covered in grease, also came with a note with a short expletive.

Revenge

Andreas Flaten had contacted the Labour Department to say Walker owed him Ghc5,613 in unpaid wages.

When contacted, Walker said he would not pay Flaten before changing his mind and paying him in coins.

In March 2021, Walker dumped the pennies in Flaten's driveway.

Flaten's girlfriend posted a video of the pennies on Instagram, garnering outrage and empathy from netizens who have dealt with difficult bosses.

Unfair payment

Flaten said that it took him hours to move the coins into his garage.

"It's going to be hours upon hours of just thing to clean this money up so that it's even able to be spent. It's definitely not fair at all," he said.

CNN reports the lawsuit filed by the Labour Department indicated that after delivering the coins, Walker wrote a defamatory against Flaten on his website.

The Labor Department is seeking KSh 4.1 million in back wages and damages on behalf of multiple employees, including Flaten.

Flaten gets help

