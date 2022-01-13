A Ghanaian woman has recently opened up about how she lost everything to her ex-husband

In an interview with Zionfelix, Joyce Agyapomaa shared that after moving her partner from Ghana to France, she noticed a change in his attittude

The young woman said her marriage collapsed after bringing her mother-in-law to join them abroad

She also revealed that her husband has refused to release her share of the properties they acquired together after the divorce

A young woman by the name of Joyce Agyapomaa has been granted an interview with Zion Felix on his YouTube channel, Zionfelix TV where she opened up about how her last marriage ended.

Joyce recounted that she helped move her husband from Ghana to France but after giving birth to her three children, he realized a change in his attitude.

She revealed that she chose to be a stay at home mother until all her children were of school going age because of the horrifying news about baby sitters she had heard.

The mother of three stated that her husband was not happy about that decision hence complained the least chance he got.

In an attempt to please her husband, Joyce arranged for her mother-in-law to join them abroad to help raise her children but according to her, the woman destroyed her marriage.

She explained that her mother-in-law used to complain about everything she does and caused a lot of fight between she and her husband until they divorced.

Losing properties she acquired

Joyce Agyapomaa also revealed that she was able to build a number of properties with her husband but after the divorce he is unwilling to give her the share she deserves.

Watch the full video linked below;

