She shared that the highest amount of money she has made in a month is $10,000 (Ghc62,556) but she makes an average of $5,000 (Ghc31,278) per month

Many who saw the video said Adjeley is the reason why they can cook

Mcleana Naa Adjeley Quaye, a talented young Ghanaian woman recently revealed that the highest amount of money she has made from YouTube is $10,000 (Ghc62,556) but on an average, she makes $5,000 (Ghc31,278) per month.

Zion Felix in an interview with Sweet Adjeley Photo credit: Zionfelix TV/YouTube

Netizens who read the story seemed very surprised by how much the food blogger shared that she deserves that and more.

They resorted to the comments section to share their opinions.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Hawlatu Salpawuni wrote:

Yh she is really doing a great work,i have personally learn a lot from her.God bless u mommy

Benjamin Owusu commented:

These are some of the people you should be promoting the youthcan learn something.

Enoch Kobby Kell Boateng replied:

Eeeeiiiii people are rich ooo, yet we complain of things being hard in this country.

From Francis Tetteh:

Her melodious voice and the accent she displays in the Ga language mixed with English is simply SUPERB!! ...wish she's one of my relatives

Yaa Sam commented:

She's been a great help to me, my cooking skills has really improved.

From Issiah Sackey:

Wow how is that possible???

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kwadwo Sheldon, a well-known Ghanaian YouTuber and host of the popular show, 'Yawa of the Day', recently took to social media to bash Ghanaians who claim being a YouTuber is not a job.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sheldon said that some YouTubers make GHc1500 a day on the platform. This amount, he said, is what some Ghanaian workers doing regular 8-5 jobs earn in a month.

The YouTube star put out the figure after claiming that the business of creating content on YouTube was not respected in Ghana.

