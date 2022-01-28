Nana Cheddar, Ghanaian business mogul has recently granted the heart desire of a young man

In a post online, Nana Aba shared that the millionare gifted one of her mentees an all expense paid trip to Dubai

This came after Ebetorda, the mentee, opened up about how the general manager of GhOne TV took him from the street and supported his dreams

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Well-known Ghanaian millionaire, business mogul and fashionista, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar is at it again, this time with a fully paid trip for a young man.

Top media personality, Nana Aba recently took to her Instagram page to share the news of her mentee, Ebetorda receiving an all expense paid trip from the millionaire.

Nana Cheddar with Nana Aba and her mentee Photo credit: @iamfreedom, @thenanaaba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her post read:

@iamfreedom has offered @2kay_teldem an all expenses paid trip to Dubai ❤️ Ebetorda is about to collapse

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

This took place after the talented media personality outdoor her foundation 'Hearts Wide Open' which saw the young man, Ebetoda, sharing how Nana Aba had been a huge contributor to his success journey.

The story of Ebetorda, Nana Aba's mentee

At the launch of the foundation, Ebetorda shared that the general manager of GhOne TV came to his aid and helped move him from the streets of Accra and support all his dreams.

Today, through the help and support of Nana Aba, the grateful young man works as a presenter at Agoo TV and at Kasapa FM.

In his speech, Ebetoda expressed how thankful he is to his mentor for all her investments in his life.

He went ahead to admonish all present and the general public to help support the latest foundation in town in any way possible.

Serwaa Amihere calls Cheddar 'Darling' at Nana Aba's launch in new video; fans react

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere, got fans talking after she called Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar 'darling' at the launch of the 'Hearts Wide Open' foundation.

The video which has got many fans and social media users reacting sees the journalist look overly excited after Cheddar walked into the auditorium and hugs him passionately.

This happened at the launch of the 'Hearts Wide Open' foundation by the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Source: YEN.com.gh