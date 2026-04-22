Carlos Queiroz has arrived in Ghana for the first time ahead of his highly anticipated unveiling as coach of the Black Stars

The 73-year-old received a rousing welcome from enthusiastic fans who gathered to greet him on arrival

Despite limited preparation time before the World Cup, Queiroz brings a wealth of international experience to the role

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Carlos Queiroz has officially arrived in Ghana, marking the beginning of a new era for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The experienced Portuguese coach landed at Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz Arrives in Ghana Ahead of Unveiling, Gets Royal Treatment

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz receives royal treatment

Queiroz was met by a lively crowd of supporters who turned out to welcome him in grand style.

Music, chants, and cultural displays filled the arrival hall as Ghanaian football fans gave their new coach a first taste of the country’s famous hospitality.

In a moment rich with symbolism, Queiroz was draped in a Kente-inspired sash and presented with a bouquet of flowers, sealing a warm reception that blended tradition with expectation.

Watch Queiroz's reception, as shared on X:

His official unveiling is scheduled for Thursday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Carlos Queiroz begins work immediately

The former Real Madrid coach now takes charge of Ghana’s journey to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

His appointment, confirmed on April 13, signals a shift toward experience and structure as the Black Stars look to re-establish themselves on the global stage.

Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz Arrives in Ghana Ahead of Unveiling, Gets Royal Treatment. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Queiroz brings one of the most extensive World Cup résumés in international football.

He helped South Africa reach the 2002 tournament, guided Portugal to the knockout rounds in 2010, and later led Iran at three consecutive editions in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

His teams have often been built on discipline, organisation, and tactical clarity.

Despite his pedigree, time is not on his side. The Black Stars have a limited preparation window, with only one confirmed friendly against Wales scheduled for June 2.

A second fixture on May 22 is expected, but it falls outside the FIFA window, meaning access to key Europe-based players could be restricted.

Queiroz faces tight preparation ahead of WC

The 73-year-old will need to make quick decisions, particularly in assessing local talent who could provide depth in the final squad.

With just a few training sessions and limited match opportunities, selection will depend heavily on scouting reports and previous data.

His assistant, Roger De Sá, has already highlighted the challenge ahead. Speaking to KickOff, he said:

"The biggest challenge is obviously to select a team without having really enough time. And obviously, the preparations are also very short. You've got about two weeks to prepare your team."

Ghana’s build-up comes with added pressure after being drawn in a difficult Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

Source: YEN.com.gh