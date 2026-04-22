Bayern Munich celebrated their Bundesliga title with a cockatoo statue instead of the Meisterschale, leaving fans confused

The statue originated from a night at Käfer Tavern and became a lucky charm after a staff member took it and never returned it

The quirky symbol became part of Bayern’s celebrations and was expected to feature again when they officially lifted the trophy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Bayern Munich players leave many fans puzzled after celebrating their latest Bundesliga title triumph with a cockatoo statue instead of the iconic Meisterschale trophy.

The Bavarians secure their 35th Bundesliga title on Sunday with a 4-2 victory over VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena.

Why Bayern Munich Players Celebrated Title Win with a Cockatoo Statue

Source: Getty Images

It marks a second league crown under manager Vincent Kompany, following a previous campaign in which Bayer Leverkusen also played a key role in the title race.

Despite being crowned champions, Bayern do not lift the Meisterschale immediately, as the official trophy presentation is scheduled for the final match of the season against 1. FC Köln.

Instead, the squad celebrates on the pitch with a rather unusual item - a cockatoo statue - which is even seen perched on the shoulder of midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The bizarre scenes spark widespread curiosity, with the story behind the statue later explained by journalist Sebastian Stafford-Bloor. According to reports, the tradition dates back to last season when Bayern clinch the title under Kompany.

On that occasion, Bayern players gather at the Käfer Tavern to watch Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw with SC Freiburg, a result that confirms Bayern as champions. The cockatoo statue belongs to the restaurant, owned by Michael Käfer, who originally finds it in a thrift shop in Paris.

At some point during the celebrations, a Bayern staff member takes the statue, and it is never returned. Instead, it becomes a symbolic good luck charm within the squad. The cockatoo even features in last season’s official celebrations alongside the real trophy, at one point taking pride of place on the podium.

The quirky mascot continues its journey, appearing at the Club World Cup in the United States and the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup in August, before resurfacing again during Sunday’s celebrations. Bayern players also wear shirts featuring the cockatoo emblem, and it is expected to make another appearance when the team officially lifts the trophy.

Kompany previously hints that the full story would eventually emerge, while Joshua Kimmich reveals that coach Aaron Danks carefully protects the statue. According to Kimmich, the former Aston Villa assistant always keeps it close and brings it out whenever the team wins silverware.

Bayern now set their sights on a historic treble, having reached the semi-finals of both the DFB-Pokal and the UEFA Champions League, where they face Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Harry Kane’s red-hot form continues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Harry Kane’s exceptional 2025/26 season following Bayern Munich’s commanding 5-1 Bundesliga triumph over TSG Hoffenheim.

The former Tottenham talisman was once again at the heart of the action, scoring a stunning brace that showcased his clinical finishing, intelligent movement, and relentless consistency, underlining why he is one of the most feared forwards ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh