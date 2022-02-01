A woman's talented showing on a road has earned her the admiration of social media users and the nickname of a superhero character, Wonder Woman

The talented lady showed incredible skills as she front-flipped on one hand from the road back to her seat

One of the interesting highlights of the stunning clip was when she picked up a half-filled cup she had dropped along the way with a one-hand front flip

A woman has been dubbed 'Wonder Woman' after a video capturing her stunning flips on a road emerged on the net.

Despite rocking a wrapper, the woman effortlessly did front flips across a road using only one hand.

She did front flips using one hand Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ynaija

She showed great skill at it

A short video shared by @ynaija on Instagram showed the talented woman on a road and in seconds, she began front flipping to the point where a rubber chair was placed.

The lady did the incredible move repeatedly without stopping until she got to the point she had dropped a half-filled cup.

Like a professional performer, she picked the cup while doing the flip and managed to seat on the chair with the sterling move.

Her performance was greeted with rapturous cheers from onlookers who showered encomiums on the lady.

Netizens gush

@juwon_debbie stated:

"Wawu!!! Eba will not allow me."

@mbahmartha__ remarked:

"I love the way they cheered her up."

@gabriellaogebackup reacted:

"Dem no born me wellllll."

Source: YEN.com.gh