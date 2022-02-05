Ghanaian actress, Mama Jane recently sparked massive conversation online after she opened up about some of the challenges she has encountered as an elderly actress

She revealed that producers do not call on her often for acting roles as much as they do her colleagues

Many who saw the post on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page sympathized with Mama Jane and wished her the very best

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of Ghana's old time actresses, Mama Jane opened up about her living conditions in an interview with MzGee on her YouTube channel.

According to her, many producers do not reach out to her for acting opportunities compared to her colleagues in the industry.

Mama Jane in an interview with MzGee Photo credit: MzGee/YouTube

Mama Jane also recounted that there was one movie she requested to be paid Ghc1000 for her role but ended up receiving Ghc500 only to find out that the lady who played the role of her daughter received Ghc2,500

She revealed that she has been paid as low as Ghc300.

Ghanaians who read the publication had a lot to say about it.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

Cloud Cobby commented:

They would rather cast a young woman and paint her face to play the role of an oldie

Af Ri Yie wrote:

You pay someone(an elderly) as low as 300 and yet u want ur movie to be a hit! there was a law called law of nature before we came and it ll hit u bad ! Greedy people

From Tonia Ify Tonia:

Make your way to Nigeria if you can act in English make friends you will be whom you are.age is number mam.

Maxwel replied

I don’t think they engage actresses on humanitarian grounds. If they were satisfied with what you did previously you’ll be 1st on the next cast.

Patrick Opia Mensah Abrompah wrote:

300 ghc is too meager amount for such a good actress.

Jemylatu Fredrick commented:

Eiii Awo 21st century di3 choking ooo,u dat if we shout now ur bp will rise no ,remember us in prayer so if God bless us we will bless u ,you've taken good care of urself thoAwo nieeee

