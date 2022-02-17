The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aspire Business Network, Kwame Antwi-Frempong, has offered a job to one young unemployed person

The Ghanaian business owner indicated that the person has to be an underemployed or unemployed nurse

He also shared that the person ought to have passed the National Council Licensure Examination, NCLEX, or getting ready to write before May 2022

Antwi-Frempong offered to pay an all-expenses trip to fly the person to the United States of America for the position and more

The 2022 Population and Housing Census conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service revealed that 1.5 million out of the 11.5 million active Ghanaian labour force are unemployed.

This translates into 13.4 percent of jobless Ghanaians, Joy News has reported.

With over a million people, including youths out of the employed bracket, many of them have become desperate, resorting to risky ventures to make ends meet.

Hope in sight

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aspire Business Network, Kwame Antwi-Frempong, has realised the challenges faced by employed young people and has offered to assist.

In a LinkedIn post, the business owner offered a job to one young underemployed or unemployed nurse, adding that he is willing to sponsor an all-expenses-paid trip to fly the qualified person to the US if the individual has passed the National Council Licensure Examination, NCLEX, or getting ready to write before May 2022.

''If you are a young underemployed or unemployed nurse, and you have passed the NCLEX or getting ready to write the NCLEX before May 2022!

''I am willing to sponsor you! I am willing to give you a job in the US of A, work on your papers/Green Card, and fly you to your new job!'' he said.

''Our young people are too restless! We are going to do our best to help!'' he added.

His post has garnered interest from many netizens who have asked questions or showered him with encomiums.

James Abrokwah asked:

''Do you only push nurses please?''

Kwame Antwi-Frempong replied:

''For now, yes.''

Hashim Ismail commented:

''May God bless you abundantly with this initiative .''

MYSHEL WILKINS said:

''This is beautiful! God bless you!''

Kwame Antwi-Frempong replied:

''Thank you.''

Priscilla Oware-Amoateng said:

''What a great thing to do Kwame Antwi-Frempong. God bless you.''

Desmond Nanayaw Aboagye said:

''Great boss, I admire you so much, keep up please .''

