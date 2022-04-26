The leader of the Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine who were brought back to the country says coming back was a mistake

In a recent interview, Boateng Benjamin Kwadwo indicated that at the time the Russian invasion started, coming back looked like a good idea

However, he added that currently, their colleagues who are still in Europe are exposed to a lot of opportunities

Boateng Benjamin Kwadwo, the President of the Ukraine Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), was the main correspondent in a move that led to the evacuation of Ghanaian students who were trapped in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

In a recent interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the gentleman who is currently in Ghana along with over 1,000 students who were brought back to the country, described their return as a probable mistake.

According to him, nothing is really going on with them at present, and comparing themselves with their colleagues who chose not to return, things appear to be much better for them.

Ghanaian students trapped in a bomb shelter in Ukraine

Source: Instagram

“Some of us refused to come to Ghana which seems like the best decision because they have opportunities. It now looks like it was a mistake for some of us to come to Ghana,” Benjamin is quoted to have said during the interview.

He further mentioned that the government has been in talks with the group of students regarding their return to Europe to further their education but there has not been much progress with that.

In his own words:

“We had a couple of meetings initially and they [government] made us understand that they are very much positioned to help us and secure schools for us. They requested data which we made available to them. Everything seems so slow. We do not know what is happening now,” President of the Ukraine Chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) said.

How the evacuation began

The first batch of Ghanaian students who were in Ukraine prior to the Russian invasion of the European country safely arrived in Ghana on March 1, 2022, as part of an evacuation exercise.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the students were met by many people at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport.

Among those who welcomed the students safely into the country included parents, government officials, and members of the press.

