Harry Matadeen has been drinking 200ml of his own month-old urine daily to treat health problems

Matadeen said the unique lifestyle left him feeling a new sense of peace and took years off his appearance

The open-minded man revealed that his sister could not stand him drinking his own urine and she has rejected him

A UK man who drinks his own month-old urine and smears it all over his face has claimed his sister now hates him because of his habit.

Harry Matadeen, 34, drinks his own uring. Photo: Daily Mail.

According to Daily Mail, Harry Matadeen began drinking his own waste in 2016 because he was desperate to heal his mental health problems.

Urine therapy

He drinks 200ml of his urine every day and he said his habit has left him feeling a new sense of peace, calm and determination and cured him almost immediately.

The 34-year-old, who sometimes cups his own stream and splashes it on his face, claimed it's the secret to eternal youth.

He has also written books about the supposed health benefits of his habit.

Rejected by her sister

Matadeen said he has been rejected by his sister because of his so-called urine therapy.

Advocates say urine, which is 90 per cent water, cures everything from autoimmune disorders to chronic pain.

But medics warn there is no proof urophagia has any benefits whatsoever. They say the practice speeds up dehydration and exposes drinkers to bacteria.

Woman says her urine tastes like champagne

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Carrie, 53, confessed she had been drinking her urine daily for the past four years.

Speaking on TLC’s My Strange Addiction show, the lady who hails from Colorado in the United States said her urine smell depends on what she ate that day.

Carrie says it sometimes tastes salty and like champagne at other times.

The mum consumes up to five glasses per day, making it a total of 3406 litres since her addiction began four years ago.

“Sometimes it’s salty, sometimes it tastes like champagne. You can taste different things going through your body, there are certain things I don’t like to eat anymore because they don’t taste good recycled,'' she said.

