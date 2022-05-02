A Ghanaian young man who has just two weeks to get married has recently been informed by his ex-girlfriend that she is pregnant for him

In an anonymous post, he revealed that he hosted the lady in Accra when she came for a project and that was when they became intimate

The confused man also shared that his current fiancee is also expecting a child for him and he is unsure what to do next

A young Ghanaian man who finds himself in a serious dilemma has recently resorted to netizens to help him figure things out.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GHOne TV had the man anonymously sharing that he is getting married in two weeks and just found out from his former girlfriend that she is pregnant for him.

Emotional young man Photo credit: Ivan Pantic/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sharing more details, the young man revealed that his ex had a project in Accra at the beginning of the year and he agreed to host her.

They however became intimate at a point and just recently, he received a call from her, informing him that she is expecting a child and he is responsible for it.

The perplexed young man also shared that he and his fiancee are expecting a baby together and he is now really confused as to what to do.

He is unsure whether to go on with the marriage or come clean to his wife to-be.

The post got close to 700 people sharing their opinions and almost 1,000 individuals reacting to it.

