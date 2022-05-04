An amazing Ghanaian woman is taking women empowerment to the next level with her industrious nature.

The young lady is role model material as she strives hard to make a living by juggling two demanding jobs.

In the Twitter post Netizens were stunned by the feat and congratulated her on her hard work and inspiring story.

A young Ghanaian woman’s inspiring story has been shared on social media by Edward Asare, has left a lot of netizens in amazement.

Elizabeth Owusua is both a lawyer and a nurse, two full-time jobs that are pretty challenging and tedious. Still, this hardworking lady can juggle pursuing her law career during the day and occupying a role as a nurse at night.

Photo: Elizabeth Owusua Source: EdwardAsare_ .

Source: Twitter

A product of Mfantseman senior high school, Elizabeth has dreamed of being a lawyer, nurse and fashion designer at a go, quite ambitious, right? She had no idea how she would achieve this because of her not so affluent background, but despite the odds industrious Elizabeth was able to pull through.

After completing her senior secondary education, she pursued nursing at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Korle bu.

She graduated in 2008 and went on to do her national service as a nurse in 2010. She furthered her education at Central University College to do a top-up of her diploma and bagged a Bsc Degree in Nursing. She was working alongside schooling during this period and graduated in 2013.

She put the icing on the cake in 2014 when she got into GIMPA law faculty for an LLB. She continued to work while chasing her law degree. Her job was usually night shifts. She graduated from GIMPA in 2017 and got called to the Ghana Bar in October 2019.

Netizens congratulated her under EdwardAsare's tweet

analice_bernice said:

Proud Mogalove to see it

wonder996 also said:

Congratulations to her.. phenomenal feat Sometimes having the wherewithal truly counts

kojo1972 gave is congratulations too saying:

That is amazing, congratulations Elizabeth

