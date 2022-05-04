Ntswaki Slim Nteo, a TikTok lady has caused a massive stir after she narrated how her husband-to-be abandoned her with their child

According to the lady, the man was away for three years after which he came back with a sincere apology

Nteo decided to accept, although she had not truly let go of the issue and said she paid him back by missing their wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady has torn social media users apart with a video narrating how she chose to pay back her partner who had come back to apologize after abandoning her with their baby.

According to the lady identified on TikTok as Ntswaki Slim Nteo with the handle, ntswakinteo2, she was truly hurt by the gentleman but decided to accept the apology although she had not forgiven him from her heart.

further narrated that she went ahead to plan her wedding with the man only for her to refuse to show up when the time was due.

Ntswaki Slim Nteo, a lady on TikTok narrating her love story Photo credit: @ntswakinteo2 via TikTok

Source: UGC

What social media users are saying

The video has since been causing a massive stir on social media.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Rori, a viewer, commented:

Ooof tell me you went out with your girls or something while the wedding was suppose to happen cause wow that would have topped it up

bee❤195 said:

ur better it's been 12years waiting, When talks he only tlks abt me nd it looks like he doesn't love my son cos I dnt love him anymore.

Moiiepie indicated:

hahahahahhahahahahhahah aaaaaah mi belly Hun I wish I could a buy u a case of Guinness right now lol him bright ntn can replace that hurt

geenah72 said:

yes sister , both were life long commitments he couldn't do it neither did you want to it's a tie

Watch the video below

“I Have Cursed My Baby Daddy” - Ghanaian Mom of 2 who Sells Roasted Corn to Cater for Her Kids Reveals

In another story, a single mother of two only identified as Beauty has disclosed that she has cursed her baby daddy because he abandoned her to marry another woman.

According to Beauty, she had not been with any man when she met the father of her children.

The young mother who sells roasted corn to cater for the children told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that the man does not support the children.

Source: YEN.com.gh