Babycakes Nif, a beautiful young lady on Twitter with the handle @nifgotbank, recently bagged a B.A in Biochemistry

In a post on her handle, the stunning lady shared pictures from her graduation ceremony and it's simply popping many eyes

A young lady identified on Twitter as Babycakes Nif with the handle @nifgotbank is beginning to occupy the timelines of many social media users after sharing a set of powerful photos.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her personal handle, @nifgotbank revealed that she had just bagged a degree in Biochemistry and a minor in Biology.

Whilst on one level, many people could not believe there is a programme such as B.A Biochemistry as @nifgotbank revealed she studied, others were simply blown away by her breathtaking elegance.

Reactions from social media users

YEN.com.gh was in the comment section to put together some of the captivating messages admirers of the young lady shared after viewing her photos as well as her brilliant achievement.

@ObeleEbube replying to @nifgotbank decided to comment on her achievement by saying:

Proud, people be thinking medicine and pharmacy hard till they encounter biochemistry

@ijobasinzuboy replying to @nifgotbank stated how much the young lady's success was appreciated by him and her other followers:

We appreciate you congrats wish you steady success ❤️

@Psalmueljay5 replying to @nifgotbank dropped some congratulatory words for the brilliant young lady and posed a question:

Congratulations..Fellow metabolite, one word to describe Biochemistry as a program?

