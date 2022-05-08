Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh has recently shared pictures of herself pregnant has has got many excited for her

Christabel's post had her thanking Jesus and wishing all mothers and potential mums a happy Mother's Day

The maternity photos of Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh has recently surfaced on social media and has been causing quite the stir among netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of the actress had her very pregnant with a beautiful long white dress on and gorgeously posing with her baby bump.

Christabel posing for the camera and pregnant Photo credit: newchristabelekeh/Instagram

Christabel shared the photos with the caption;

"Thank you Jesus. Happy mothers day to all mothers, waiting mothers and myself. We are truly blessed."

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 10,000 likes with over 300 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@ihemenancy commented:

My baby now has a baby thank you Jesus

@estherene wrote:

Awwww congratulations and happy mother’s day

@esinamliz replied:

I said it. Congratulations babe

@ju_liet5007 shared:

What God cannot do, does not exist, momma am happy for you

From @princessorjiofficial:

Awwwwnnn this is beautiful ❤️❤️

@juicy_nanama commented:

Congratulations dear, I’m soo happy for you

@joycetaygh commented:

Omg…. Congratulations sis … Happy happy Mother’s Day

