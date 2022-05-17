A young man and thoughtful son, Tunde, showed people how to honour one's parents as he took his father out on a lunch date

A young thoughtful man, Tunde, has put a big smile on his daddy's face and the gesture inspired many on social media.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, May 14, Tunde shared four photos that captured the nice father-and-son time they both had.

The kind young man said he and his dad talked over lunch. Photo source: @OTUNBA_TIZ

After the photos went viral, many people praised him for making out time for his dad and showing love.

A few of the reactions:

@MaryTaiwo14 said:

"This is beautiful!"

@badboy6ly said:

"I wish I could do this with my dad before he passed..."

@flarkent said:

"I envy you bro, this is nice!"

Why Tunde took his father out

In an interview with Legit.ng, Tunde spoke about what motivated his action and how close he and his father are.

In speaking about why he put together the lunch date, Tunde revealed that he lost his mum in December 2020. Since the woman’s death, Tunde’s father has been living alone.

Tunde’s act of taking his father on dates started in January 2021. He said:

“So January of 2021 I suggested that he comes over to spend a week of every month at my place and every time he is with me I take him to new places, restaurants, cinemas, beaches, zoos. And the ideas behind it is simple.”

He went ahead to say the date idea is to take the man’s mind off his wife’s death and also to show him love since parents do not live forever.

Father’s reaction to the date

Tunde revealed that his father loved the idea very much. They did not only eat, the father and son also bonded like two friends. In his words:

“…I took pictures of him and he took mine. Then he said “help me take pictures of my food so I can post it on Facebook” lol.”

My father is my best friend

The son stated that his dad can be described as a very selfless person and an amazing dad. He said their good relationship started a long time ago, adding that he got his name “Babatunde” after the man’s favourite uncle passed away.

He said:

“I always feel like I am his uncle that came back. Whenever he isn’t with me, we call ourselves every morning and every night to talk about our day, what we both ate, everything.”

Source: YEN.com.gh