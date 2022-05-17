A local mom and her baby girl have got South Africa buzzing after heading online to show off a little dance

The TikTok clip reveals their ages, the mom being 39 years old and the daughter aged 15 leaving Saffas baffled

The entertaining clip has gained a lot of traction and attracted many positive comments complimenting the pair’s looks

A video of a beautiful mom and daughter duo left SA online users amazed at their youthful appearance.

A video of the pair was posted on TikTok by the 39 year old mom @ladypru who is seen dancing with her “mini me” 15 year old daughter.

A mom daughter's youthful appearance had Saffas in awe. Image: @ladypru/TikTok

Source: UGC

The two, sporting pale pink dresses, dance to the track Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno and have instantly won over online praise from adoring netizens.

Check out the video and some of the cool comments below:

Mimi responded:

“80s don't want to fall halala gal.”

Manku remarked:

“I don’t see 15yrs at the same time I don’t see 39yrs.”

Lola wrote:

“Mama looks younger than daughter though.”

Katlego Moyo said:

“Hayi u are 25 mama no maan u look so young and beautiful.”

BonnieM remarked:

“Mom so beautiful.... You look like sisters.”

Anitta responded:

“Imama alikhule aibo.”

Boitshoko Leeuw commented:

“Me and my mom people used to say we siblings now it’s me n my kids tht looks like sisters beautiful mama again gracefully.”

user4948678956966 shared:

“Beautiful, the age gap is the same as me and my daughter, hopefully I'll be this hot.”

Humble Tobylove Phun reacted:

“You guys are just stunning.”

