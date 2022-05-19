On Friday, May 13, 2022, the Kasoa Youth Choir as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities, donated school uniforms, exercise books, and other stationeries to St Stephen's Anglican Basic School under the Our Kids Our Future (OKOF) initiative.

Master Joel Nkrumah Kwafo, the organizer for the Kasoa Youth Choir tells YEN.com.gh that the Choir selected 50 pupils with material needs (especially those with torn school uniforms) to benefit from the year's donation.

"The donated items worth GH₵5,000 included 50 school uniforms, 200 exercise books, 300 pencils, 5 boxes of crayon, 50 pens, erasers, sharpeners, and a football," he said.

Kasoa Youth Choir during their donation Photo credit: Joel Nkrumah Kwafo

At a short ceremony held in the school, the Headmistress of the school, Madam Eva Turkson thanked the Choir for the items and sought the blessings of the Lord for the Choir, and asked the Choir to continue with the initiative as it will go a long way to help a lot of school children.

Master Joel Nkrumah Kwafo, the organizer for the Kasoa Youth Choir also admonished the pupils to learn steadily and be obedient to their teachers.

Pastor Ransford Gyasi (Youth and Music Director for Pioneer Ghana Conference of SDA and the Chaplain for the Choir) prayed over the items and handed them over to them.

